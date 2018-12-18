iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC) declared an annual dividend on Tuesday, December 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.8894 per share on Monday, December 24th. This represents a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 18th. This is a positive change from iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF’s previous annual dividend of $0.31.

NASDAQ EMXC traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.73. 2,345 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,818. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF has a one year low of $44.91 and a one year high of $58.49.

WARNING: “iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (EMXC) Plans Annual Dividend of $0.89” was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/18/ishares-msci-emerging-markets-ex-china-etf-emxc-plans-annual-dividend-of-0-89.html.

Recommended Story: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.