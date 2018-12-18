iShares MSCI Italy ETF (EWI) Declares Semiannual Dividend of $0.32

iShares MSCI Italy ETF (NYSEARCA:EWI) announced a semiannual dividend on Tuesday, December 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 19th will be given a dividend of 0.3154 per share by the exchange traded fund on Monday, December 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 18th.

Shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF stock traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $24.68. 1,711,187 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,131,987. iShares MSCI Italy ETF has a 52 week low of $24.39 and a 52 week high of $34.44.

About iShares MSCI Italy ETF

iShares MSCI Italy Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Italy Capped Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Italy 25/50 Index (Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Milan Stock Exchange.

