iShares MSCI Qatar Capped ETF (QAT) Announces Semiannual Dividend of $0.12

iShares MSCI Qatar Capped ETF (NASDAQ:QAT) announced a semiannual dividend on Tuesday, December 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.1203 per share on Monday, December 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 18th.
Shares of NASDAQ:QAT traded down $0.31 on Tuesday, hitting $18.82. The company had a trading volume of 15,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,736. iShares MSCI Qatar Capped ETF has a 52-week low of $15.33 and a 52-week high of $19.77.
