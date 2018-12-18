iShares MSCI Qatar Capped ETF (NASDAQ:QAT) announced a semiannual dividend on Tuesday, December 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.1203 per share on Monday, December 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ:QAT traded down $0.31 on Tuesday, hitting $18.82. The company had a trading volume of 15,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,736. iShares MSCI Qatar Capped ETF has a 52-week low of $15.33 and a 52-week high of $19.77.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This story was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/18/ishares-msci-qatar-capped-etf-qat-announces-semiannual-dividend-of-0-12.html.

Further Reading: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Qatar Capped ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Qatar Capped ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.