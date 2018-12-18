iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (EWY) Announces Semiannual Dividend of $0.79

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) declared a semiannual dividend on Tuesday, December 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.7899 per share by the exchange traded fund on Monday, December 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 18th.

Shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,178,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,278,626. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.34 and a fifty-two week high of $79.07.

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

