iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (SOXX) Announces $0.34 Quarterly Dividend

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.339 per share by the exchange traded fund on Friday, December 21st. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 17th.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.7% per year over the last three years.

Shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $157.74 on Tuesday. iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF has a one year low of $151.58 and a one year high of $198.84.

About iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

