iShares Russell 1000 ETF (IWB) Increases Dividend to $0.81 Per Share

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 18th will be given a dividend of 0.8119 per share on Friday, December 21st. This represents a $3.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 17th. This is a boost from iShares Russell 1000 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74.

IWB stock opened at $140.57 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1-year low of $139.76 and a 1-year high of $164.13.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

