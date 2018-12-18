iShares Russell 1000 ETF (IWB) Shares Bought by Garde Capital Inc.

Garde Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 416.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,298 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,499 shares during the quarter. Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $1,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 10.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,525,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,879,422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,407,488 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 7.4% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,986,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,345,000 after purchasing an additional 343,183 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,743,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,929,000 after purchasing an additional 17,710 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 57.9% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,544,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,827,000 after acquiring an additional 566,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 46.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,524,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,728,000 after acquiring an additional 482,122 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWB opened at $140.57 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52-week low of $139.76 and a 52-week high of $164.13.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 18th will be given a $0.8119 dividend. This is an increase from iShares Russell 1000 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 17th.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

