iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (IWR) Shares Sold by B. Riley Financial Inc.

B. Riley Financial Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,049 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of B. Riley Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. B. Riley Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Garde Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 300.0% during the third quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 9,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 7,236 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $4,325,000. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $242,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $2,699,000. Finally, HPM Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. HPM Partners LLC now owns 23,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,077,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWR opened at $47.29 on Tuesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $47.03 and a 52-week high of $56.23.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.2142 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 17th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

