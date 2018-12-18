iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (IWS) Shares Bought by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 1,218.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 28,061 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,933 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 67.1% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,006,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,647,000 after buying an additional 1,608,594 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 23,401,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,112,210,000 after buying an additional 578,656 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,680,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,992,000 after buying an additional 293,427 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,236,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,398,000 after buying an additional 216,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,727,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,357,000 after buying an additional 208,969 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWS opened at $78.23 on Tuesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $77.87 and a 52-week high of $92.95.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.4746 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 17th.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

