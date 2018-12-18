iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.3103 per share on Friday, December 21st. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 17th. This is a positive change from iShares Russell Top 200 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWL opened at $59.26 on Tuesday. iShares Russell Top 200 ETF has a 1 year low of $58.68 and a 1 year high of $68.45.

Get iShares Russell Top 200 ETF alerts:

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (IWL) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.31 Per Share” was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international copyright laws. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/18/ishares-russell-top-200-etf-iwl-to-issue-dividend-increase-0-31-per-share.html.

About iShares Russell Top 200 ETF

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Story: Should you buy a closed-end mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.