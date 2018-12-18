iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (SHV) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.20 Per Share

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.201 per share on Monday, December 24th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 18th. This is a boost from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has increased its dividend payment by an average of 574.9% per year over the last three years.

SHV stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $110.21. The company had a trading volume of 2,425,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,468,259. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $110.18 and a one year high of $110.48.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

