ISHARES TR/10-20 YR TREAS BD E to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.24 (TLH)

ISHARES TR/10-20 YR TREAS BD E (BMV:TLH) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 19th will be given a dividend of 0.2437 per share on Monday, December 24th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 18th.

Shares of BMV TLH traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $131.20. ISHARES TR/10-20 YR TREAS BD E has a 52 week low of $2,398.00 and a 52 week high of $2,630.00.

