ISHARES Tr/CORE DIVID Gr ETF (BMV:DGRO) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.2002 per share on Friday, December 21st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 17th.

ISHARES Tr/CORE DIVID Gr ETF stock opened at $33.42 on Tuesday. ISHARES Tr/CORE DIVID Gr ETF has a 12 month low of $530.00 and a 12 month high of $689.99.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This article was published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/18/ishares-tr-core-divid-gr-etf-dgro-declares-quarterly-dividend-of-0-20.html.

See Also: Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for ISHARES Tr/CORE DIVID Gr ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ISHARES Tr/CORE DIVID Gr ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.