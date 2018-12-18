ISHARES Tr/CORE DIVID Gr ETF (DGRO) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

ISHARES Tr/CORE DIVID Gr ETF (BMV:DGRO) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.2002 per share on Friday, December 21st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 17th.
ISHARES Tr/CORE DIVID Gr ETF stock opened at $33.42 on Tuesday. ISHARES Tr/CORE DIVID Gr ETF has a 12 month low of $530.00 and a 12 month high of $689.99.
