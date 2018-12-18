iShares U.S. Credit Bond ETF (CRED) Position Raised by OmniStar Financial Group Inc.

OmniStar Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares U.S. Credit Bond ETF (NASDAQ:CRED) by 85.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,572 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,034 shares during the period. OmniStar Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Credit Bond ETF were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Credit Bond ETF by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Credit Bond ETF by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 26,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,874,000 after purchasing an additional 2,417 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Credit Bond ETF by 120.8% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,459 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Credit Bond ETF by 55.0% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 7,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 2,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ruggie Capital Group bought a new position in iShares U.S. Credit Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $301,000.

NASDAQ CRED traded up $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $107.61. The company had a trading volume of 80,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,049. iShares U.S. Credit Bond ETF has a one year low of $106.38 and a one year high of $112.93.

iShares U.S. Credit Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares Credit Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Credit Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. Credit Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of investment-grade corporate debt and sovereign, supranational, local authority and non-United States agency bonds that are the United States dollar denominated and have a remaining maturity of greater than or equal to one year.

