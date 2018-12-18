iShares US Financials ETF (IYF) Increases Dividend to $0.56 Per Share

iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 18th will be given a dividend of 0.5556 per share on Friday, December 21st. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 17th. This is an increase from iShares US Financials ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52.

NYSEARCA:IYF opened at $107.14 on Tuesday. iShares US Financials ETF has a 12 month low of $106.71 and a 12 month high of $126.54.

iShares US Financials ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

