Isra Vision (ISR) Given a €45.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Warburg Research set a €45.00 ($52.33) target price on Isra Vision (ETR:ISR) in a research report report published on Friday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on ISR. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €49.00 ($56.98) price objective on shares of Isra Vision and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 1st. Oddo Bhf set a €44.60 ($51.86) price objective on shares of Isra Vision and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, September 10th.

ISR stock opened at €22.95 ($26.69) on Friday.

Isra Vision Company Profile

ISRA VISION AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface inspection and image processing systems worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Industrial Automation and Surface Vision. It offers robot vision solutions, including 2D and mono 2 ½D robot vision, mono 3D, 3D shape matching, 3D shape matching multi-view, 3D photogrammetry, 3D stereo sensor, 3D stereo system, 3D area profile scan, 3D intelliPICK point cloud, 3D visual servo, and 3D adapted uncalibrated robot automation systems, as well as 2D inline, and 3D gap and flush sensor systems.

