ITT (ITT) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

ITT (NYSE:ITT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The firm presently has a $55.00 price target on the conglomerate’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 10.66% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “ITT reported better-than-expected third-quarter 2018 results. ITT believes strength in its chemical and general industrial businesses, sturdier demand for connectors and growth in automotive friction orders will likely drive its revenues in the quarters ahead. Also, commercial excellence, increased productivity, lower tax expenses and stronger sales volumes are expected to boost its near-term profitability. The company also anticipates that new innovation investments will aid in improving its revenues and profitability going forward. Moreover, ITT remains on track to boost its shareholders’ value over time. Over the past 60 days, Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s earnings has been revised upward for both 2018 and 2019. However, the stock has underperformed its industry over the past month. Material cost inflation remains a cause of concern for ITT.”

Get ITT alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer set a $67.00 price objective on shares of ITT and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of ITT in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Gordon Haskett started coverage on shares of ITT in a research note on Friday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of ITT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of ITT from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.38.

Shares of ITT stock traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $49.70. 144,376 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 578,239. ITT has a fifty-two week low of $46.10 and a fifty-two week high of $63.04. The company has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.73.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 2nd. The conglomerate reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.03. ITT had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 16.10%. The company had revenue of $680.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $677.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that ITT will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of ITT by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 8,447,321 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $517,482,000 after purchasing an additional 125,376 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ITT by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,447,321 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $517,482,000 after purchasing an additional 125,376 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of ITT by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 117,312 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of ITT in the 3rd quarter valued at about $791,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of ITT by 5,825.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 19,970 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 19,633 shares during the period. 91.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ITT

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Process, Motion Technologies, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Industrial Process segment designs and manufactures industrial pumps, valves, and plant optimization systems; and centrifugal pumps, vertical centrifugal pumps, twin screw and positive displacement pumps, and water systems, as well as aftermarket solutions, such as repairs and upgrades services.

Further Reading: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ITT (ITT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ITT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.