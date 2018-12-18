J B Hunt Transport Services (JBHT) Sets New 12-Month Low at $91.88

J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $91.88 and last traded at $93.47, with a volume of 31314 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $92.69.

A number of equities analysts have commented on JBHT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from $138.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Cleveland Research started coverage on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Friday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.76.

The stock has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a PE ratio of 25.05, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 15th. The transportation company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. J B Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 27.71%. J B Hunt Transport Services’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that J B Hunt Transport Services Inc will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Investors Inc. PA lifted its position in J B Hunt Transport Services by 10,149.9% during the third quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 102,909 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,240,000 after purchasing an additional 101,905 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in J B Hunt Transport Services by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 9,796,569 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,165,205,000 after purchasing an additional 94,410 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in J B Hunt Transport Services by 1.3% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 445,961 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,043,000 after purchasing an additional 5,818 shares during the period. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in J B Hunt Transport Services by 8.3% during the third quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,580 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its position in J B Hunt Transport Services by 13.7% during the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 22,812 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,713,000 after purchasing an additional 2,751 shares during the period. 73.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT).

