J2 Global Inc (JCOM) CEO Sells $210,720.00 in Stock

J2 Global Inc (NASDAQ:JCOM) CEO Vivek Shah sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total value of $210,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 711,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,998,939.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Vivek Shah also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 15th, Vivek Shah sold 3,000 shares of J2 Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total value of $215,700.00.

On Monday, October 15th, Vivek Shah sold 3,000 shares of J2 Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total value of $217,650.00.

NASDAQ JCOM traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $70.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 617,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,784. J2 Global Inc has a 12 month low of $68.64 and a 12 month high of $91.58. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The technology company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.12. J2 Global had a return on equity of 26.70% and a net margin of 10.86%. The company had revenue of $292.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.19 million. On average, equities analysts predict that J2 Global Inc will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 5th. Investors of record on Monday, November 19th were issued a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. This is an increase from J2 Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 16th. J2 Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.16%.

Several research firms recently commented on JCOM. ValuEngine downgraded J2 Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. BidaskClub upgraded J2 Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of J2 Global in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on J2 Global in a report on Thursday, October 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in J2 Global by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,341,776 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $359,716,000 after purchasing an additional 78,738 shares during the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its position in J2 Global by 20.1% in the third quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 19,487 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 3,267 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in J2 Global by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,341,776 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $359,716,000 after purchasing an additional 78,738 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in J2 Global by 8,184.8% in the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 26,097 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 25,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in J2 Global in the third quarter worth about $816,000. Institutional investors own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

J2 Global Company Profile

j2 Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of Internet services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Cloud Services and Digital Media. The Cloud Services segment offers cloud services to sole proprietors, small to medium-sized businesses and enterprises, and government organizations.

