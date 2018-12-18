J2 Global (JCOM) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

BidaskClub upgraded shares of J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wedbush started coverage on shares of J2 Global in a report on Thursday, October 18th. They set an outperform rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of J2 Global from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of J2 Global in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $93.25.

Shares of J2 Global stock opened at $69.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. J2 Global has a 1 year low of $68.64 and a 1 year high of $91.58.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The technology company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $292.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.19 million. J2 Global had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 26.70%. Equities research analysts forecast that J2 Global will post 5.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 5th. Investors of record on Monday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 16th. This is an increase from J2 Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. J2 Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.16%.

In related news, CEO Vivek Shah sold 3,000 shares of J2 Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total transaction of $215,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in J2 Global by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,341,776 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $359,716,000 after buying an additional 78,738 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its position in J2 Global by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 19,487 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,614,000 after buying an additional 3,267 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in J2 Global by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,341,776 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $359,716,000 after buying an additional 78,738 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in J2 Global by 8,184.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 26,097 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 25,782 shares during the period. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in J2 Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $816,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

J2 Global Company Profile

j2 Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of Internet services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Cloud Services and Digital Media. The Cloud Services segment offers cloud services to sole proprietors, small to medium-sized businesses and enterprises, and government organizations.

