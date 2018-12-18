Jane Street Group LLC Has $3.28 Million Holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT)

Jane Street Group LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) by 33.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,682 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $3,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 61.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 96,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,757,000 after buying an additional 36,512 shares in the last quarter. Proequities Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $411,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $819,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $535,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 55.5% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 82,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,953,000 after buying an additional 29,530 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ICVT stock opened at $53.22 on Tuesday. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.43 and a 52-week high of $58.18.

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.1499 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 12.61%.

