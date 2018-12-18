Janney Montgomery Scott Downgrades Chesapeake Utilities (CPK) to Neutral

Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $92.24 target price on the utilities provider’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on CPK. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chesapeake Utilities from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Finally, Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Chesapeake Utilities in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Chesapeake Utilities has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $92.81.

Shares of NYSE:CPK opened at $87.88 on Monday. Chesapeake Utilities has a 12 month low of $66.35 and a 12 month high of $93.40. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.41, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.15). Chesapeake Utilities had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 9.31%. The firm had revenue of $140.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.85 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Utilities will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.21%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPK. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 929,001 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $77,943,000 after purchasing an additional 34,124 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 929,001 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $77,943,000 after purchasing an additional 34,124 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 105,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,891,000 after purchasing an additional 13,161 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 32,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,702,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 55.2% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $908,000 after acquiring an additional 3,851 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.66% of the company’s stock.

Chesapeake Utilities Company Profile

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation, a diversified energy company, engages in regulated and unregulated energy businesses. The company operates in two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment engages in the distribution of natural gas in Delaware, Maryland, and Florida; distribution of electricity in Florida; and transmission of natural gas on the Delmarva Peninsula and in Florida.

