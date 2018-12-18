Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $362,000 Stake in Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (FND)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (NYSE:FND) by 130.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,992 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,779 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 13.1% during the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 12,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Floor & Decor by 20.2% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in Floor & Decor by 26.8% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 7,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,583 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Floor & Decor by 36.8% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Finally, United Services Automobile Association grew its holdings in Floor & Decor by 37.8% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 6,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845 shares during the period.

Floor & Decor stock opened at $26.25 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.88, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.16. Floor & Decor Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $24.01 and a fifty-two week high of $58.28.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $435.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $428.88 million. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 8.80%. Floor & Decor’s revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Floor & Decor Holdings Inc will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Floor & Decor from $50.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 29th. TheStreet lowered Floor & Decor from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Floor & Decor from $50.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on Floor & Decor from $54.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Floor & Decor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.56.

In other Floor & Decor news, Director George Vincent West sold 140,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.12, for a total value of $4,356,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,356,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Floor & Decor Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

