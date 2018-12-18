Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 50,100 Shares of Copa Holdings, S.A. (CPA)

Janus Henderson Group PLC reduced its holdings in shares of Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) by 92.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 50,100 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Copa were worth $327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Copa by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,216,902 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $115,143,000 after buying an additional 222,302 shares in the last quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Copa by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 982,473 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $78,441,000 after buying an additional 130,907 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Copa by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 498,031 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,123,000 after buying an additional 29,767 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Copa by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 359,522 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,017,000 after buying an additional 11,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its stake in shares of Copa by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 336,608 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,850,000 after buying an additional 56,958 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CPA opened at $75.10 on Tuesday. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a 1 year low of $67.38 and a 1 year high of $141.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.61.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th. The transportation company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $672.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $677.93 million. Copa had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 12.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post 6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 29th. Copa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.18%.

CPA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Copa to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Copa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 19th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Copa in a research note on Sunday, November 18th. Imperial Capital cut shares of Copa from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Copa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Copa currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.50.

Copa Company Profile

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers flights to 75 destinations in 31 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean. As of April 12, 2018, it operated a fleet of 101 aircraft comprising 81 Boeing 737NG aircraft and 20 EMBRAER-190s aircraft.

