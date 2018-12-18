Jason Industries Inc (JASN) Major Shareholder Wynnefield Partners Small Cap Buys 63,977 Shares

Jason Industries Inc (NASDAQ:JASN) major shareholder Wynnefield Partners Small Cap bought 63,977 shares of Jason Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.56 per share, with a total value of $99,804.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Wynnefield Partners Small Cap also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 12th, Wynnefield Partners Small Cap purchased 24,000 shares of Jason Industries stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.65 per share, with a total value of $39,600.00.

On Thursday, December 6th, Wynnefield Partners Small Cap purchased 10,000 shares of Jason Industries stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.78 per share, with a total value of $17,800.00.

On Tuesday, December 4th, Wynnefield Partners Small Cap purchased 10,000 shares of Jason Industries stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.85 per share, with a total value of $18,500.00.

On Thursday, November 29th, Wynnefield Partners Small Cap purchased 20,000 shares of Jason Industries stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.98 per share, with a total value of $39,600.00.

On Monday, November 26th, Wynnefield Partners Small Cap purchased 12,000 shares of Jason Industries stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.98 per share, with a total value of $23,760.00.

NASDAQ:JASN opened at $1.40 on Tuesday. Jason Industries Inc has a 1-year low of $1.36 and a 1-year high of $3.88.

Jason Industries (NASDAQ:JASN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $145.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.50 million. Jason Industries had a negative return on equity of 1.05% and a negative net margin of 0.73%. On average, analysts predict that Jason Industries Inc will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on JASN. ValuEngine cut Jason Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Jason Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in Jason Industries by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 733,683 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,472,000 after purchasing an additional 15,131 shares during the last quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC raised its holdings in Jason Industries by 3,571.6% in the 3rd quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 734,329 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,475,000 after acquiring an additional 714,329 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Jason Industries by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,036,916 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,494,000 after acquiring an additional 167,400 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Jason Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $193,000. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC raised its holdings in Jason Industries by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 539,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after acquiring an additional 91,681 shares in the last quarter. 38.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Jason Industries

Jason Industries is the parent company to a global family of manufacturing leaders within the seating, finishing, components and automotive acoustics markets, including Assembled Products (Buffalo Grove, Ill.), Janesville Acoustics (Southfield, Mich.), Metalex (Libertyville, Ill.), Milsco (Milwaukee, Wis.), Osborn (Richmond, Indiana and Burgwald, Germany) and Sealeze (Richmond, Va.).

