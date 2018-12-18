Jazz Pharmaceuticals (JAZZ) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: JAZZ) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

12/14/2018 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at Wolfe Research. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock.

12/11/2018 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock.

12/7/2018 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/28/2018 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals was given a new $168.00 price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

11/23/2018 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

11/20/2018 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho to $157.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/14/2018 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $161.00 price target on the stock.

11/13/2018 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/13/2018 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Zacks Investment Research. According to Zacks, “After lower-than-expected sales in 2017, Jazz’ sleep disorder drug, Xyrem witnessed improved volume trends in the first half. Management seems confident that Xyrem will continue to generate volume growth in 2018 and beyond. Jazz’s lead pipeline candidate JZP-110 complements its existing sleep disorder portfolio. Jazz is also actively evaluating business development deals to enhance its product line and pipeline. Shares of the company have outperformed the industry so far this year. However, Jazz has been facing supply constraints for its leukemia drug, Erwinaze, due to constrained manufacturing capacity. These supply challenges are expected to continue in 2018. Meanwhile, its newest drug Vyxeos performed below expectations and Jazz lowered its full-year outlook. Earnings estimates have gone down ahead of the company’s Q3 earnings release. The company has a mixed record of earnings surprises in recent quarters.”

11/8/2018 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $219.00 to $190.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/7/2018 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

11/7/2018 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals was given a new $200.00 price target on by analysts at Cowen Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/7/2018 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co.

11/7/2018 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals was given a new $184.00 price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/7/2018 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals was given a new $208.00 price target on by analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/6/2018 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $201.00 price target on the stock. They wrote, “: We reiterate our Overweight rating and we are lowering our PT by $2 to $201 for JAZZ stock. We continue to believe management has positioned the company well for a solid financial performance in a post-Xyrem” world through innovation and diversification. We believe NT stock performance will be driven by potential FDA approval of solriamfetol and JZP-258 data in narcolepsy.””

10/19/2018 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals was given a new $213.00 price target on by analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $138.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 4.16. Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC has a 12 month low of $130.15 and a 12 month high of $184.00.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $469.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.64 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 28.09% and a return on equity of 24.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC will post 11.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Michael Patrick Miller sold 200 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.46, for a total value of $31,692.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,988,755.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,300 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.99, for a total transaction of $218,387.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 279,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,022,920.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,034 shares of company stock valued at $1,384,002. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JAZZ. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 19.3% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 11,069 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $436,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 281.1% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,734 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,917,000 after acquiring an additional 16,768 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 19.9% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,627 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,929 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 115.7% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 9,231 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 4,951 shares during the period. 91.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology.

