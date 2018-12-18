Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust (RPT)

Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust (NYSE:RPT) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2019 EPS estimates for shares of Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust in a report issued on Thursday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Okusanya now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.26 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.31. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust’s FY2020 earnings at $1.30 EPS.

Get Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust alerts:

Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust (NYSE:RPT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $64.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.37 million. Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 5.47%. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on RPT. ValuEngine raised shares of Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.17.

Shares of NYSE RPT opened at $13.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust has a 12-month low of $11.15 and a 12-month high of $15.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 9.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.54.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 20th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 19th. Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.71%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 252,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,332,000 after purchasing an additional 4,187 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its position in Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 172,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,340,000 after purchasing an additional 4,291 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 212,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,812,000 after purchasing an additional 5,637 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,273,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,313,000 after purchasing an additional 7,209 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,350,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,835,000 after purchasing an additional 7,647 shares during the period.

Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust Company Profile

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's locally-curated consumer experiences reflect the lifestyles of its diverse neighborhoods and match the modern expectations of its retail partners. The Company is a fully integrated and self-administered REIT publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol RPT.

See Also: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Receive News & Ratings for Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.