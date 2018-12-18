Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Eni SpA’s FY2018 Earnings (E)

Eni SpA (NYSE:E) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2018 earnings estimates for shares of ENI in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Gammel now anticipates that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings of $2.81 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.07. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ENI’s FY2019 earnings at $2.57 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.43 EPS.

ENI (NYSE:E) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $23.14 billion during the quarter. ENI had a return on equity of 8.38% and a net margin of 7.47%.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on E. Zacks Investment Research lowered ENI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. ValuEngine lowered ENI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank lowered ENI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 10th. Barclays lowered ENI from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on ENI in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.41.

Shares of ENI stock opened at $31.36 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $57.57 billion, a PE ratio of 20.77, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.24. ENI has a 52-week low of $31.18 and a 52-week high of $40.15.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in ENI by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,880 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 1,749 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in ENI by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 9,087 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 2,287 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in ENI by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,380 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,763,000 after buying an additional 2,295 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in ENI in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in ENI by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,731 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 3,080 shares during the period. 1.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ENI Company Profile

Eni S.p.A. engages in the oil and gas, electricity generation and sale, and petrochemicals businesses. The company is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, and field development and production activities, as well as liquefied natural gas (LNG) operations in 46 countries, including Italy, Libya, Egypt, Norway, the United Kingdom, Angola, Congo, Nigeria, the United States, Kazakhstan, Algeria, Australia, Venezuela, Iraq, Indonesia, Ghana, and Mozambique.

