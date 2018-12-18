Jefferies Group LLC Acquires Shares of 8,308 Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (FIX)

Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 8,308 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $469,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIX. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 11.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,131,766 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $280,835,000 after buying an additional 643,685 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 1,481.2% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 200,248 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,294,000 after buying an additional 187,584 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the third quarter worth approximately $10,220,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 1,349.0% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 142,526 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,038,000 after buying an additional 132,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 710.2% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 93,393 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,267,000 after buying an additional 81,866 shares in the last quarter. 91.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FIX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st.

In other Comfort Systems USA news, Chairman Franklin Myers purchased 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $46.55 per share, with a total value of $162,925.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Alan Krusi sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.33, for a total value of $106,660.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FIX stock opened at $44.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 25.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.20. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.40 and a 12 month high of $59.83.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $594.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $566.75 million. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 4.64%. Equities analysts anticipate that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is an increase from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 8th. Comfort Systems USA’s payout ratio is currently 20.69%.

Comfort Systems USA Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical services industry in the United States. It is involved in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical and related systems; and maintenance, repair, replacement, renovation, expansion, reconfiguration, and monitoring of mechanical systems, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, as well as industrial process piping.

