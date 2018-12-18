Jefferies Group LLC Lowers Stake in Camden Property Trust (CPT)

Jefferies Group LLC lessened its holdings in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,237 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Camden Property Trust by 109.7% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in Camden Property Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $284,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in Camden Property Trust by 31.7% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Camden Property Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $309,000. 93.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CPT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 target price on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Sunday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Camden Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.00.

In other Camden Property Trust news, Director William B. Mcguire sold 2,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total value of $202,794.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 63,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.69, for a total transaction of $5,965,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 230,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,815,913.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 94,505 shares of company stock valued at $8,947,652. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CPT opened at $88.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.36. Camden Property Trust has a 12-month low of $78.19 and a 12-month high of $95.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.79). The company had revenue of $241.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.79 million. Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 5.94% and a net margin of 21.81%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Camden Property Trust will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 17th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 14th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.99%.

About Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 159 properties containing 54,480 apartment homes across the United States.

