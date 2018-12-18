Jefferies Group LLC Takes $542,000 Position in Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc (LL)

Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc (NYSE:LL) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 35,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $542,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LL. Gagnon Securities LLC grew its holdings in Lumber Liquidators by 66.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 969,632 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $15,020,000 after purchasing an additional 387,155 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Lumber Liquidators during the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Lumber Liquidators by 239.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 59,958 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 42,297 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Lumber Liquidators during the 3rd quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Lumber Liquidators by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 349,119 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,501,000 after purchasing an additional 37,437 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.19% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on LL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Loop Capital set a $24.00 price target on shares of Lumber Liquidators and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Lumber Liquidators from $22.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Lumber Liquidators from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of Lumber Liquidators from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Lumber Liquidators has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.40.

Lumber Liquidators stock opened at $10.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $290.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 0.18. Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $9.95 and a 1 year high of $32.63.

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $270.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.82 million. Lumber Liquidators had a net margin of 0.51% and a return on equity of 6.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Lumber Liquidators

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hardwood flooring, and hardwood flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species, engineered hardwood, laminates, resilient vinyl flooring, and wood-look ceramic; renewable flooring, and bamboo and cork products; and a selection of flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise-reducing underlay, adhesives, and flooring tools under the Bellawood and Morning Star Bamboo brands.

