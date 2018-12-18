Jeld-Wen Holding Inc to Post FY2020 Earnings of $2.10 Per Share, Gabelli Forecasts (JELD)

Jeld-Wen Holding Inc (NYSE:JELD) – Stock analysts at Gabelli dropped their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Jeld-Wen in a note issued to investors on Monday, December 17th. Gabelli analyst A. Lacayo now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.10 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.20. Gabelli also issued estimates for Jeld-Wen’s FY2021 earnings at $2.40 EPS.

Get Jeld-Wen alerts:

Jeld-Wen (NYSE:JELD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Jeld-Wen had a net margin of 0.26% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on JELD. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Jeld-Wen in a research report on Monday, December 10th. Barclays set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Jeld-Wen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Jeld-Wen and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Jeld-Wen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Jeld-Wen from $29.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.13.

NYSE:JELD opened at $14.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 2.78. Jeld-Wen has a 1-year low of $14.00 and a 1-year high of $42.27.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JELD. Channing Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Jeld-Wen by 583.4% during the third quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 1,966,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678,868 shares during the last quarter. Hound Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Jeld-Wen by 9.9% in the third quarter. Hound Partners LLC now owns 8,218,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,665,000 after acquiring an additional 737,178 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Jeld-Wen in the third quarter worth about $16,600,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Jeld-Wen by 146.2% in the second quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 800,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,872,000 after acquiring an additional 475,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Fourth Asset Management LP bought a new position in Jeld-Wen in the second quarter worth about $8,405,000. 65.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Jeld-Wen

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc manufactures and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, and aluminum windows.

Read More: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for Jeld-Wen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jeld-Wen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.