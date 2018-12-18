Jernigan Capital (JCAP) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jernigan Capital (NYSE:JCAP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday morning.

According to Zacks, “Jernigan Capital, Inc. is a commercial real estate finance company which provides financing to private developers, owners and operators of self-storage facilities. The company offers solutions for the ground-up construction of self-storage facilities or self-storage redevelopment opportunities as well as for the acquisition of, refinancing of existing indebtedness on, recapitalization of stabilized self-storage facilities. Jernigan Capital, Inc. is based in MIAMI, United States. “

JCAP has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Jernigan Capital from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Jernigan Capital from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. B. Riley set a $26.00 target price on shares of Jernigan Capital and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. KeyCorp set a $23.00 target price on shares of Jernigan Capital and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Jernigan Capital from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.60.

Shares of JCAP stock opened at $20.55 on Friday. Jernigan Capital has a 52-week low of $15.90 and a 52-week high of $22.05. The company has a market capitalization of $409.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 0.48.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 31st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.81%. Jernigan Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 129.63%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JCAP. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Jernigan Capital during the second quarter worth $152,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jernigan Capital during the second quarter worth $329,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jernigan Capital by 24.9% during the second quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 46,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $889,000 after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jernigan Capital by 16.2% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 3,937 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jernigan Capital by 7.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,142,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,782,000 after acquiring an additional 74,364 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.53% of the company’s stock.

About Jernigan Capital

Jernigan Capital, Inc is a New York Stock Exchange-listed real estate investment trust (NYSE: JCAP) that provides debt and equity capital to private developers, owners, and operators of self-storage facilities. Our mission is to be the preeminent capital partner for self-storage entrepreneurs nationwide by offering creative solutions through an experienced team demonstrating the highest levels of integrity, dedication, excellence and community, while maximizing shareholder value.

