Johnson Controls International PLC (JCI) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,156,161 shares, a drop of 20.0% from the November 15th total of 13,941,665 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,608,980 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on JCI. TheStreet upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 24th. Argus upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Johnson Controls International in a research report on Monday, August 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on Johnson Controls International from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JCI. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 2nd quarter worth $249,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Johnson Controls International by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,394,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,554,000 after buying an additional 133,094 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in Johnson Controls International by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 16,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. raised its stake in Johnson Controls International by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 971,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,490,000 after buying an additional 71,820 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 67,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,264,000 after purchasing an additional 6,664 shares during the period. 92.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Johnson Controls International stock opened at $31.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $29.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.88. Johnson Controls International has a 12 month low of $30.60 and a 12 month high of $41.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93. The business had revenue of $8.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.28 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 6.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Johnson Controls International will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 11th. Investors of record on Monday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 14th. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is presently 36.75%.

Johnson Controls International announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 8th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 3.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, to non-residential building and industrial applications.

