Joint (JYNT) and Patriot Scientific (PTSC) Head-To-Head Review

Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) and Patriot Scientific (OTCMKTS:PTSC) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Joint has a beta of 1.02, indicating that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Patriot Scientific has a beta of -0.39, indicating that its stock price is 139% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Joint and Patriot Scientific, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Joint 0 0 3 0 3.00 Patriot Scientific 0 0 0 0 N/A

Joint currently has a consensus target price of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 53.85%. Given Joint’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Joint is more favorable than Patriot Scientific.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Joint and Patriot Scientific’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Joint $25.16 million 3.90 -$3.27 million ($0.25) -28.60 Patriot Scientific N/A N/A -$1.20 million N/A N/A

Patriot Scientific has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Joint.

Profitability

This table compares Joint and Patriot Scientific’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Joint -2.68% -21.00% -2.45% Patriot Scientific N/A -44.37% -43.11%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

51.4% of Joint shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.2% of Joint shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Patriot Scientific shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Joint beats Patriot Scientific on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Joint Company Profile

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics in the United States. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising, and the sale of regional developer rights. As of August 9, 2018, the company operated approximately 400 clinics. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Patriot Scientific Company Profile

Patriot Scientific Corporation focuses on commercializing microprocessor technologies through broad and open licensing. The company was founded in 1987 and is based in Carlsbad, California.

