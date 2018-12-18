Joules (JOUL) Given Buy Rating at Peel Hunt

Joules (LON:JOUL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued on Tuesday.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on JOUL. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 420 ($5.49) target price on shares of Joules in a report on Wednesday, December 5th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 360 ($4.70) target price on shares of Joules in a report on Tuesday, October 9th.

Joules stock opened at GBX 206 ($2.69) on Tuesday. Joules has a 12-month low of GBX 236.99 ($3.10) and a 12-month high of GBX 339.20 ($4.43).

About Joules

Joules Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells lifestyle clothing, related accessories, and home ware under the Joules brand in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Other. Its product portfolio includes women's swear, such as shirts, dresses, tunics, rainwear, and cold weather coats and accessories; men's wear, including tops, chinos, shirts, and denim, as well as rainwear; boys and girls, and baby collections; wellies; and home ware comprising kitchen textiles, crockery, bedding, cushions, picnic ware, and throws, as well as licensed products, including eyewear, bedding, and toiletries.

