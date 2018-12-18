JP Morgan Asian Investment Trust Plc (JAI) Insider Ronald Gould Buys 37 Shares

JP Morgan Asian Investment Trust Plc (LON:JAI) insider Ronald Gould purchased 37 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 334 ($4.36) per share, for a total transaction of £123.58 ($161.48).

Ronald Gould also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 16th, Ronald Gould purchased 38 shares of JP Morgan Asian Investment Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 331 ($4.33) per share, for a total transaction of £125.78 ($164.35).

Shares of JP Morgan Asian Investment Trust stock traded down GBX 0.30 ($0.00) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 331.21 ($4.33). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,229. JP Morgan Asian Investment Trust Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 298.24 ($3.90) and a twelve month high of GBX 381.85 ($4.99).

JP Morgan Asian Investment Trust Company Profile

JPMorgan Asian Investment Trust plc is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Asia, excluding Japan. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors.

