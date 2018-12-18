JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $5.72 Million Position in Simmons First National Co. (SFNC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its position in shares of Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) by 15.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 194,040 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 35,906 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Simmons First National were worth $5,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Simmons First National by 150.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 17,034 shares of the bank’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 10,234 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Simmons First National by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 97,887 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,560,000 after buying an additional 4,937 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Simmons First National by 147.9% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 49,030 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,466,000 after buying an additional 29,248 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in Simmons First National by 64.8% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 342,070 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,228,000 after buying an additional 134,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in Simmons First National in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,244,000. 27.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Simmons First National news, EVP Patrick A. Burrow acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.65 per share, with a total value of $41,475.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 31,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $880,071.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SFNC shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Simmons First National in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Simmons First National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. BidaskClub raised shares of Simmons First National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Stephens set a $32.00 price target on shares of Simmons First National and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Simmons First National from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Simmons First National presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.60.

SFNC stock opened at $24.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Simmons First National Co. has a one year low of $24.58 and a one year high of $33.45. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.02.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. Simmons First National had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The business had revenue of $176.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Simmons First National Co. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.09%.

About Simmons First National

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; loan products, including consumer, real estate, commercial, agricultural, equipment, and SBA lending; personal and corporate trust services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

