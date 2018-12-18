JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 13,586 Shares of Balchem Co. (BCPC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its stake in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 48,607 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 13,586 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Balchem were worth $5,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BCPC. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in Balchem by 40.0% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 14,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 4,061 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Balchem by 31.5% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,537 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $936,000 after acquiring an additional 2,287 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Balchem by 15.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,316 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in shares of Balchem during the second quarter worth about $667,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Balchem by 96.9% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,286 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 2,601 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Daniel E. Knutson purchased 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $89.11 per share, for a total transaction of $57,921.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,495 shares in the company, valued at $133,219.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BCPC shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of Balchem from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Balchem in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Sidoti raised shares of Balchem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, Pivotal Research raised shares of Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.33.

NASDAQ:BCPC opened at $77.49 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 27.17 and a beta of 0.95. Balchem Co. has a one year low of $70.23 and a one year high of $117.79.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $155.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.66 million. Balchem had a net margin of 15.67% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Balchem Co. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 24th. This is a boost from Balchem’s previous annual dividend of $0.42. This represents a yield of 0.59%. Balchem’s payout ratio is 16.60%.

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the food, nutritional, feed, pharmaceutical, medical sterilization, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company's Human Nutrition & Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry.

