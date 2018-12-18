K3 Business Technology Group (KBT) Receives Corporate Rating from FinnCap

FinnCap restated their corporate rating on shares of K3 Business Technology Group (LON:KBT) in a report released on Monday.

Shares of KBT opened at GBX 223.50 ($2.92) on Monday. K3 Business Technology Group has a one year low of GBX 140 ($1.83) and a one year high of GBX 255 ($3.33).

About K3 Business Technology Group

K3 Business Technology Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated business solutions to retailers, manufacturers, and distributors in the supply chain sector primarily in the United Kingdom. It operates through Own IP and Supply Chain Solutions & Managed Services segments. The company offers enterprise resource planning and customer relationship management software, as well as point solutions, and hosting and managed services.

