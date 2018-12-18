Kanawha Capital Management LLC Reduces Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (PEP)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 0.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 132,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 503 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for approximately 2.1% of Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $14,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. Fundsmith Equity Fund L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter valued at approximately $836,330,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 20.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,389,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,002,085,000 after buying an additional 3,115,305 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 287.8% in the second quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,610,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,915,000 after buying an additional 1,937,620 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 93,852,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,217,684,000 after buying an additional 1,291,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 11,356.2% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,174,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,730,000 after buying an additional 1,164,689 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.08% of the company’s stock.

PEP stock opened at $112.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.59. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.94 and a fifty-two week high of $122.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 2nd. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.02. PepsiCo had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 73.27%. The business had revenue of $16.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.9275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 6th. This represents a $3.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 70.94%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PEP shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 1st. Macquarie set a $122.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 28th. BidaskClub lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $118.00 to $116.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.15.

In other PepsiCo news, EVP Mehmood Khan sold 168,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.12, for a total transaction of $18,532,645.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 173,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,128,064.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Laxman Narasimhan sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total value of $587,345.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,897,116.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 205,893 shares of company stock worth $22,663,157. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. Its Frito-Lay North America segment offers Lay's and Ruffles potato chips; Doritos, Tostitos, and Santitas tortilla chips; and Cheetos snacks, branded dips, and Fritos corn chips. The company's Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the brands Quaker, Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, life, Quaker Chewy, and Rice-A-Roni.

