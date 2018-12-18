Kansas City Southern (KSU) Stock Rating Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) was downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $118.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $138.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 23.11% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Kansas City Southern to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. Seaport Global Securities raised Kansas City Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank raised Kansas City Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 15th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Kansas City Southern from $123.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Kansas City Southern from $134.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Kansas City Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.92.

KSU stock opened at $95.85 on Tuesday. Kansas City Southern has a 12-month low of $94.63 and a 12-month high of $120.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.83.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57. Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 37.98%. The firm had revenue of $699.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $708.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kansas City Southern will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Henry J. Maier bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $102.68 per share, with a total value of $102,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $731,286.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kansas City Southern during the third quarter valued at approximately $114,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Kansas City Southern during the third quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in Kansas City Southern during the third quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Palo Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Kansas City Southern during the third quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in Kansas City Southern by 104.4% during the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,214 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. 87.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kansas City Southern Company Profile

Kansas City Southern, through its subsidiaries, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. It serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

