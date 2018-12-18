Kelly Services (KELYA) Hits New 1-Year Low at $20.02

Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $20.02 and last traded at $20.19, with a volume of 4439 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $20.40.
KELYA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub cut Kelly Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Kelly Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Sidoti started coverage on Kelly Services in a research note on Friday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.50.
The company has a market cap of $792.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 0.74.
Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.18. Kelly Services had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 1.17%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kelly Services, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 21st were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 20th. Kelly Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.64%.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Kelly Services by 384.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 4,571 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Kelly Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $186,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Kelly Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $219,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Kelly Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia purchased a new stake in shares of Kelly Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $242,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.22% of the company’s stock.
About Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA)
Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions (GTS), and International Staffing. It provides trained employees for data entry, clerical, and administrative support roles across various industries; schools with instructional and non-instructional employees; support staff for seminars, sales, and trade shows; assemblers, quality control inspectors, and technicians for electronic assembly; maintenance workers, material handlers, and assemblers for light industrial works; scientists, and scientific and clinical research workforce solutions; engineering professionals across various disciplines, including aeronautical, chemical, civil/structural, electrical/instrumentation, environmental, industrial, mechanical, petroleum, pharmaceutical, quality, and telecommunications.
