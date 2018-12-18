Kentucky Retirement Systems Acquires New Position in Ford Motor (F)

Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 325,659 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $5,025,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in F. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 0.4% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,707,885 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $15,798,000 after buying an additional 6,927 shares during the last quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 96.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,047 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 8,850 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter valued at $678,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 63.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 16,354 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 6,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 444.1% during the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,473,537 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $38,452,000 after purchasing an additional 2,835,131 shares during the period. 54.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:F opened at $8.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.78, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.68. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $8.17 and a fifty-two week high of $13.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $34.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.05 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 3.88% and a return on equity of 15.48%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 23rd were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 22nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.06%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.71%.

In other Ford Motor news, VP Steven R. Armstrong sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.54, for a total transaction of $124,020.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 94,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $901,787.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ray T. Charley acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.90 per share, for a total transaction of $51,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

F has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Friday, November 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Ford Motor from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Nomura lowered their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $9.00 to $8.10 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.27.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles; and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. Its Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to fleet customers, including commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

