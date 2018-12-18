Kentucky Retirement Systems Invests $3.90 Million in Simon Property Group Inc (SPG)

Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 25,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,898,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $668,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 219.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,437,000 after acquiring an additional 9,842 shares in the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,567,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. QUANTRES ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $636,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 82.3% in the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Management Group Inc. now owns 18,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,344,000 after acquiring an additional 8,541 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SPG opened at $174.98 on Tuesday. Simon Property Group Inc has a 1-year low of $145.78 and a 1-year high of $191.49. The company has a market cap of $58.53 billion, a PE ratio of 15.61, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.14.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.07. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 57.87% and a net margin of 40.83%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Research analysts expect that Simon Property Group Inc will post 12.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 16th were paid a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 15th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is 71.36%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SPG. Scotiabank set a $183.00 price objective on Simon Property Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank set a $191.00 price objective on Simon Property Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 30th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Simon Property Group from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Simon Property Group from $193.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $180.00 price objective on Simon Property Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Simon Property Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.27.

In related news, insider John Rulli sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.52, for a total value of $1,119,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 8.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Simon Property Group

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

