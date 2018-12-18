Kentucky Retirement Systems Invests $6.21 Million in American International Group Inc (AIG)

Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 121,559 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,206,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in American International Group by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,305,780 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,506,999,000 after buying an additional 5,684,245 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in American International Group by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 13,378,172 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $712,255,000 after buying an additional 644,330 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in American International Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $698,240,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in American International Group by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,430,195 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $553,009,000 after buying an additional 479,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in American International Group by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,413,923 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $499,125,000 after buying an additional 81,229 shares during the last quarter. 88.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:AIG opened at $37.46 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $33.17 billion, a PE ratio of 15.61, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.49. American International Group Inc has a 1-year low of $36.16 and a 1-year high of $65.05.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.44 billion. American International Group had a negative net margin of 12.73% and a positive return on equity of 3.44%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.22) earnings per share. Analysts expect that American International Group Inc will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 11th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.33%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AIG shares. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of American International Group from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co set a $62.00 price target on shares of American International Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley set a $65.00 price target on shares of American International Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Argus reduced their price target on shares of American International Group from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $55.00 price target on shares of American International Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.31.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers primarily in the United States, Europe, and Japan. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, and marine insurance.

