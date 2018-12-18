Key Square Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 500,000 Rosehill Resources Inc (ROSE)

Key Square Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rosehill Resources Inc (NASDAQ:ROSE) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,050,000. Rosehill Resources accounts for about 0.7% of Key Square Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rosehill Resources by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 18,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 7,075 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Rosehill Resources by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 256,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after acquiring an additional 41,672 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Rosehill Resources by 287.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 508,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,101,000 after purchasing an additional 377,066 shares during the last quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Rosehill Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $519,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in Rosehill Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $153,000. 15.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ROSE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Rosehill Resources in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Rosehill Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rosehill Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 30th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Rosehill Resources in a report on Thursday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Rosehill Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.07.

Rosehill Resources stock opened at $2.54 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.83. The company has a market capitalization of $117.99 million, a P/E ratio of -15.88 and a beta of 1.30. Rosehill Resources Inc has a twelve month low of $2.50 and a twelve month high of $9.44.

Rosehill Resources (NASDAQ:ROSE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 9th. The company reported $5.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $5.31. The company had revenue of $82.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.78 million. Rosehill Resources had a positive return on equity of 713.01% and a negative net margin of 0.02%. On average, analysts expect that Rosehill Resources Inc will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Harry Quarls purchased 7,860 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.39 per share, with a total value of $34,505.40. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 99,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $436,142.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Robert Craig Owen purchased 8,840 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.06 per share, for a total transaction of $53,570.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 93,511 shares of company stock worth $450,239 in the last 90 days. 60.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Rosehill Resources Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. As of December 31, 2017, its portfolio included 39 gross operated producing horizontal wells and 3 gross operated horizontal wells in the Northern Delaware Basin; and working interests in approximately 14,762 gross acres in the Northern and Southern Delaware Basin with an inventory of 530 gross operated and non-operated potential horizontal drilling locations.

