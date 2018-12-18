Key Square Capital Management LLC Takes $18.28 Million Position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (SMH)

Key Square Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMH) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 171,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,278,000. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF makes up approximately 4.1% of Key Square Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000. McGuire Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $214,000. ARS Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 21.6% in the third quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $340,000. Finally, HRT Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $455,000.

Get VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SMH opened at $89.80 on Tuesday. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF has a 1 year low of $86.95 and a 1 year high of $114.55.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/18/key-square-capital-management-llc-takes-18-28-million-position-in-vaneck-vectors-semiconductor-etf-smh.html.

Read More: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMH).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.