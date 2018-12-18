Kimball Electronics (KE) vs. Eltek (ELTK) Financial Comparison

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) and Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Kimball Electronics and Eltek’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kimball Electronics 1.23% 8.82% 5.03% Eltek -9.85% -112.37% -15.45%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

60.9% of Kimball Electronics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.9% of Eltek shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.3% of Kimball Electronics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Kimball Electronics has a beta of 1.03, meaning that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eltek has a beta of -0.53, meaning that its stock price is 153% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Kimball Electronics and Eltek’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kimball Electronics $1.07 billion 0.39 $16.75 million N/A N/A Eltek $32.75 million 0.19 -$3.77 million N/A N/A

Kimball Electronics has higher revenue and earnings than Eltek.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Kimball Electronics and Eltek, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kimball Electronics 0 0 0 0 N/A Eltek 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Kimball Electronics beats Eltek on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Kimball Electronics Company Profile

Kimball Electronics, Inc., a contract electronic manufacturing services company, engages in producing various electronics for the automotive, medical, industrial, and public safety end markets. The company's engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services include design services and support, supply chain services and support, and rapid prototyping and product introduction support services, as well as product design, and process validation and qualification services. Its manufacturing services also comprise industrialization and automation of manufacturing processes; reliability testing, including testing of products under a series of environmental conditions; production and testing of printed circuit board assemblies; assembly, production, and packaging of medical disposables and other non-electronic products; design engineering and production of precision plastics and metal fabrication; and product life cycle management services. The company has operations in the United States, China, Mexico, Poland, Romania, and Thailand. Kimball Electronics, Inc. was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Jasper, Indiana.

Eltek Company Profile

Eltek Ltd. manufactures, markets, and sells printed circuit boards (PCBs) in Israel, Europe, North America, India, and internationally. The company offers a range of custom designed PCBs, including rigid, double-sided, and multi-layer PCBs; and flexible circuitry, such as flex and flex rigid boards. It serves manufacturers of defense and aerospace, medical, industrial, telecom, and networking equipment, as well as contract electronic manufacturers and other industries. The company markets and sells its products primarily through direct sales personnel, sales representatives, and PCB trading and manufacturing companies. Eltek Ltd. was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Petach Tikva, Israel. Eltek Ltd. is a subsidiary of Nistec Ltd.

