Kinsale Capital Group Inc (KNSL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Kinsale Capital Group Inc (NASDAQ:KNSL) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $63.00.

A number of research firms have commented on KNSL. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 6th.

In other news, Director Frederick L. Jr. Russell sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.60, for a total transaction of $58,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,111 shares in the company, valued at $65,104.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.24, for a total transaction of $592,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 352,339 shares in the company, valued at $20,872,562.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,000 shares of company stock worth $1,074,190 over the last quarter. 8.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KNSL. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the second quarter worth approximately $21,432,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 32.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,297,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,207,000 after purchasing an additional 321,668 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 992,674.2% during the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 307,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,654,000 after purchasing an additional 307,729 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 88.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 235,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,897,000 after buying an additional 110,029 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Kinsale Capital Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,434,000. Institutional investors own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KNSL opened at $55.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.23 and a beta of 0.62. Kinsale Capital Group has a 12 month low of $41.85 and a 12 month high of $64.97.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49. The firm had revenue of $60.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.62 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 14.84%. Equities research analysts predict that Kinsale Capital Group will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 30th were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.40%.

Kinsale Capital Group

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc provides as a casualty and property insurance products in the United States. Its commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, energy, excess casualty, general casualty, product liability, professional liability, life sciences, allied health, health care, commercial property, management liability, environmental, public entity, inland marine, and commercial insurance, as well as homeowners insurance.

